Elvis Presley returns to the Hot 100 top 20 for the first time since 1977

Elvis Presley is back in the top 20 for the first time in over 45 years.

The King of Rock & Roll’s holiday classic “Blue Christmas” lands at #18 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, his 49th top 20 single, and the first time he’s appeared in the top 20 since 1977, when “Way Down” peaked at #18.

Elvis released his version of “Blue Christmas” in 1957 as part of Elvis’ Christmas Album. The song, written by Billy Hayes and Jay W. Johnson, was originally recorded by Doye O’Dell in 1948 and has since been covered by a whole host of artists. In addition to Elvis, two other versions have hit the Hot 100, The Browns‘ 1960 recording and country star Kane Brown‘s 2022 version.  

Meanwhile, thanks to the Christmas holiday, Brenda Lee’s classic “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” returns to #1 on the Hot 100 this week, the song’s third nonconsecutive week on top.

