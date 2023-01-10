Elvis Presley’s private jet sells at auction for $260,000

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

A dilapidated private jet that once belonged to Elvis Presley has sold at auction for $260,000. According to the Robb Report, the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction took place Sunday, on what would have been Elvis’ 88th birthday. His former wife Priscilla Presley was on hand for the sale.

“Elvis loved planes and this was one of them,” she told the gathered crowd. “This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here.”

The 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar, which Elvis bought in 1976, a year before his death, has been gathering dust at the Roswell International Air Center in Roswell, New Mexico, for nearly 40 years and is certainly a fixer-upper. That may be why it sold for only $260,000 — $286,000 with fees — which is much lower than the $430,000 — or $498,000 with fees — the previous owner, businessman Jim Gagliardi, paid for it in 2017.

One main issue for the new buyer will be moving the plane from its current location, since its four engines and most of the cockpit instrumentation were removed several years ago.

