106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Engelbert Humperdinck dropping new EP, ‘All About Love’

Share
Engelbert Humperdinck dropping new EP, ‘All About Love’

Craig Sotres

Engelbert Humperdinck is ready to drop some new music. The singer will release his new EP, All About Love, on Friday.

The EP features a cover of the Bee Gees’ classic “How Can You Mend A Broken Heart,” which Humperdinck first premiered back in October during his YouTube Live special. Also on the album is Humperdinck’s take on Barry White’s “You’re The First, The Last, My Everything,” Lou Rawls’ “You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine,” the Mel & Tim classic “Starting All Over Again” and his own “Take Me Back Again.”

This is the third EP Humperdinck has released since 2019. He is planning to drop a full-length album early next year.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Carly Simon drops ‘We Have No Secrets’ from upcoming ‘Live At Grand Central’ album
2

ABBA residency extended through November 2023
3

Booker T & The MG’s celebrating 60th anniversary of Green Onions
4

Barry Manilow announces short 2023 arena tour
5

After 13 losses, Diane Warren is finally an Oscar winner

Recently Played

SomedaySugar Ray
4:48pm
Cum On Feel The NoizeQuiet Riot
4:43pm
EverlongFoo Fighters
4:33pm
Hungry Like The WolfDuran Duran
4:30pm
The Boys Of Summer [album Version]Ataris
4:26pm
View Full Playlist