Engelbert Humperdinck dropping new EP, ‘All About Love’

Craig Sotres

Engelbert Humperdinck is ready to drop some new music. The singer will release his new EP, All About Love, on Friday.

The EP features a cover of the Bee Gees’ classic “How Can You Mend A Broken Heart,” which Humperdinck first premiered back in October during his YouTube Live special. Also on the album is Humperdinck’s take on Barry White’s “You’re The First, The Last, My Everything,” Lou Rawls’ “You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine,” the Mel & Tim classic “Starting All Over Again” and his own “Take Me Back Again.”

This is the third EP Humperdinck has released since 2019. He is planning to drop a full-length album early next year.

