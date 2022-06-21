      Weather Alert

Eurythmics' Dave Stewart & Evanescence's Amy Lee share video for “Love Hurts” duet; single dropping Friday

Jun 21, 2022 @ 6:00pm

EurythmicsDave Stewart and Evanescence frontwoman Amy Lee have premiered a video for their collaborative cover of The Everly Brothers‘ “Love Hurts.”

The black-and-white clip features close-ups of the two artists as they dig into the emotion of song, which was first recorded by The Everly Brothers in 1960 and later was a hit by Scottish rockers Nazareth in 1974.

You can watch the video streaming now on Lee’s YouTube channel.

Stewart and Lee first debuted the “Love Hurts” cover during a star-studded virtual Everly Brothers tribute concert that streamed at the late sibling duo’s YouTube channel this past Sunday. The single will be officially released via digital outlets this Friday, June 24.

“A few weeks back Dave Stewart called and asked if I wanted to collaborate on the iconic Everly Brothers song, ‘Love Hurts,’” Lee says. “We clicked like magic and obsessed over it until it became this crazy new thing. I’m beyond excited about our new friendship and our new track.”

Adds Stewart, “My collaboration with Amy happened by chance, but turned into a magical adventure. She’s a creative force and we work so well together. We quickly realized our version sounded nothing like the original but once we started, we couldn’t stop!”

