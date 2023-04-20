106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Exclusive: Rolling Stones, Prince & more featured in new ‘Night of Show’ podcast

Courtesy of Project Brazen

The Rolling Stones, Prince and The Beach Boys are just a few of the artists to be featured on Project Brazen and PRX’s new podcast Night of Show. 

The series features never-before-heard stories about A-list music stars, from those in the industry. The show is hosted by New York Times best-selling author Tom Wright, and Adam Wilkes of concert promoter AEG, who along with AEG’s John Meglen and Paul Gongaware, share stories from their years working with musicians, giving fans a backstage pass to what goes on show night. 

The podcast launches April 24 with an episode about Prince, where the group discusses him pitching his Super Bowl half-time show, while the Rolling Stones are the subject of the second episode, where the group discusses the band’s history-making shows in Cuba.

The Beach Boys are featured in episode five, with a story of how Nancy Reagan helped when the band was pulled from a July 4 celebration because of a moralizing politician.

The series also features episodes with stories about Michael Jackson, Kenny G and more.  Visit NightofShow.com to hear the trailer and find out more details.

