Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’ tops ‘Billboard’s’ year-end Rock Albums chart

Billboard is out with their annual year-end charts, and their list of the Top Rock Albums of 2022 certainly has a throwback feel.

Topping the list is Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 album, Rumours, followed by Queen’s Greatest Hits at two, Elton John’s Diamonds at three and Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Chronicle: The Greatest Hits at five.

And those aren’t the only classic albums on the list: Nirvana’s Nevermind is at six, with Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers’ Greatest Hits at eight, Guns N ‘Roses‘ Greatest Hits at nine and AC/DC’s Back in Black at 10.

The only 2022 album to make the top five is Zach Bryan’s American Heartbreak.

Several classic artists also make Billboard’s year-end list of the Top Rock Artists of 2022, including Kate Bush at five, Fleetwood Mac at seven, The Beatles at eight, Elton John at nine and Queen at 10.

