Foo Fighters honor Taylor Hawkins with star-studded LA tribute concert

Foo Fighters held their second star-studded tribute concert to late drummer Taylor Hawkins on Tuesday night at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Unlike the first show, which took place in London on September 3, the LA tribute did not stream online, but according to the Los Angeles Times‘ live recap, it still boasted an epic night of impromptu supergroups often backed by the Foos themselves.

Here are some highlights:

—Joan Jett jammed “Cherry Bomb” with Blink-182‘s Travis Barker on drums.

—Def Leppard‘s Joe Elliott, Rick Savage and Phil Collen played “Photograph” with vocals by Miley Cyrus.

—Pink joined Heart‘s Nancy Wilson for “Barracuda.”

—Alanis Morissette, with whom Hawkins played drums before joining the Foos, performed “You Oughta Know” with Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith on drums.

–Current Yes vocalist Jon Davison, Hawkins’ childhood friend, sang “Owner of a Lonely Heart” with Taylor’s cover band Chevy Metal.

—Cars guitarist Elliot Easton played “Shake It Up” with the Foos and Queens of the Stone Age‘s Josh Homme.

—Queen‘s Brian May and Roger Taylor were joined by Pink for “Somebody to Love.”

—Wolfgang Van Halen ripped Van Halen‘s “Panama” and “Hot for Teacher.”

—Rush‘s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson played “YYZ” with Tool drummer Danny Carey.

As with the London concert, the LA show ended with a triumphant Foo Fighters set featuring various guest drummers, including Smith, Barker, Pearl Jam‘s Matt Cameron, Omar Hakim, Weezer‘s Patrick Wilson and Hawkins’ son, Shane, who once again manned the kit for “My Hero” as well as the song “I’ll Stick Around.”

The night ended around 1 a.m. local time with a full-band performance of “Everlong.”

Proceeds from the concert are being donated to MusiCares and Music Support.

