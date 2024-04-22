Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Cher among this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees were announced Sunday, April 21, on American Idol: Foreigner, Peter Frampton and Cher got the nod in the Performers category, along with Kool & The Gang, Dave Matthews Band, Ozzy Osbourne, Mary J. Blige and A Tribe Called Quest.

In a hugely sentimental nod, Jimmy Buffett, who passed away in September, is also getting in this year, in the Music Excellence category, which is handed out to “artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.” Dionne Warwick is also getting a Music Excellence induction, along with punk rockers MC5 and Motown producer/songwriter Norman Whitfield.

Inductees in the Musical Influence category include the late blues and R&B singer Big Mama Thornton, as well as British blues musicians John Mayall and the late Alexis Korner.

“Rock & Roll is an ever-evolving amalgam of sounds that impacts culture and moves generations,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “This diverse group of inductees each broke down musical barriers and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps.”

Of course there were some artists who failed to get in this year. Nominees who didn’t make the cut include Lenny Kravitz, the late Sinéad O’Connor, Mariah Carey, Sade, Oasis and Jane’s Addiction.

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction will take place live on Saturday, October 19, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The ceremony will stream live on Disney+, followed by a special airing on ABC at a later date.

