Frank Sinatra back in the ‘Billboard’ Top 20 thanks to “Jingle Bells”

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Frank Sinatra is back on the charts thanks to the holiday season.

Ol’ Blue Eyes’ 1948 cover of the holiday classic “Jingle Bells” has jumped to #20 on the Billboard Hot 100, matching the song’s previous chart peak from last year.

“Jingle Bells” is Sinatra’s first top 20 hit since 1967, when he and daughter Nancy Sinatra went to #1 with “Somethin’ Stupid.” It is his fourth top 20 hit overall. The others are ”Strangers in the Night,” which went to #1 in July 1966, and “That’s Life,” which hit #4 in December 1966.

While artists such as Meghan TrainorKimberley Locke, Michael Bublé, and more have covered “Jingle Bells” over the years, Sinatra’s is the only cover to hit the Hot 100.

