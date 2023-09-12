Frank Sinatra’s Capitol years celebrated on ‘Frank Sinatra Platinum’

A new compilation of Frank Sinatra classics will be released next month to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the legendary crooner signing to Capitol Records.

Frank Sinatra Platinum, dropping October 27, will feature newly remastered audio of Sinatra classics like “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Come Fly With Me,” “Moonlight in Vermont,” “Love and Marriage” and more. There will also be unreleased tracks from the Capitol vaults, including alternate takes, session takes, test tracks and more.

The 44-track collection is being released digitally and as a four-LP or two-CD set, with an exclusive deluxe 4LP edition coming to sinatra.com.

The new compilation comes as a new musical about Ol’ Blue Eyes is about to open in the U.K. Sinatra The Musical will open September 23 at Birmingham Rep in Birmingham, England, and will run through October 28. Tickets are on sale now.

