Frankie Goes to Hollywood reuniting for Eurovision opening ceremony

Frankie Goes to Hollywood is getting back together.

The classic lineup — Holly JohnsonBrian Nash, Paul RutherfordMark O’Toole and Peter Gill — is reuniting to perform at the opening ceremony of the Eurovision Song Contest, their first time playing together in 36 years. 

The band, best known for such ’80s hits as “Relax,” “Two Tribes” and “The Power of Love,” is celebrating the fact that this year’s Eurovision contest is taking place in their home city of Liverpool, England.

Nash tells the BBC that getting back together “felt like a good thing to do” for their home city, noting that he moved back to Liverpool three years ago and the reaction from people has been “always massively positive, uplifting and heartwarming.” 

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest opening ceremony is happening May 7, with the finals set for May 13.

