Frankie Valli marries for the fourth time

Congratulations are in order for Frankie Valli. People reports the 89-year-old singer just got married to 60-year-old Jackie Jacobs, a former CBS marketing executive.

The couple, who met in 2007 and began dating in 2015, tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas, with Valli’s classic tune “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” playing in the background.

“It’s terrific to have found love once again at this stage of my life,” the singer tells the magazine.

This is Valli’s fourth marriage. He was previously married to Mary Delgado from 1958 to 1971. He wed MaryAnn Hannigan in 1974, and they divorced in 1982. He then wed Randy Clohessy in 1984 and had three children with her before they separated in 2004.

Valli is set to return to the Westgate later this year. He and his band The Four Seasons headline a residency there, with two shows scheduled in October as well as several dates planned for 2024. A complete list of dates can be found at westgateresorts.com.

