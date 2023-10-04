Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons announce The Last Encores tour

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons are hitting the road one last time.

Revealing that they will be playing a “limited number of shows moving forward,” the group has announced dates for what they’re calling The Last Encores tour, described as a “poignant celebration of Valli’s legendary career, showcasing his timeless music and incredible showmanship.”

“I am eternally grateful for the love and support of our fans throughout the decades. I always loved touring and can’t wait to see the fans,” the 89-year-old Valli shares.

The tour is set to kick off October 13 in Morristown, New Jersey, the group’s home state. It hits such cities as Nashville, Boston, New York, Baltimore and San Jose, with dates confirmed through October 2024.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, October 6, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at frankievallifourseasons.com.

