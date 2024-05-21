Frida Kahlo Museum says Madonna did not wear clothes from its collection

It seems as though Madonna has gotten herself into a she said/they said situation south of the border.

As previously reported, Madonna shared on Instagram Monday that she’d visited the family home of her favorite artist and “eternal muse,” Frida Kahlo, in Mexico City and that she’d tried on “her clothes and jewelry.” She posted photos of herself wearing what would appear to be said clothes and jewelry.

The Frida Kahlo Museum in Mexico City aka La Casa Azul was, technically, Kahlo’s family home, but she later lived in it as an adult with her husband, Diego Rivera.

Early Tuesday morning the museum issued a statement regarding Madonna’s claim: “We would like to clarify that the clothes, photos and objects posted on social networks do not belong to or form part of La Casa Azul collection.”

“The collection of Frida’s clothing and jewelry that we safeguard is subject to strict conservation measures and is exhibited in the museum, not loaned for personal use,” the statement reads.

It goes on to say that Madonna, “due to scheduling constraints, was unable to visit La Casa Azul during her recent visit to Mexico,” but notes that her “family and staff” did.

It’s possible there’s a completely different “family home” that Madonna was referring to, or perhaps she visited the museum privately during a different visit to Mexico City.

ABC Audio has reached out to Madonna’s reps to clarify the post.

