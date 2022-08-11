Join us at the Fritcher Construction Hiring event August 19 2022.

We are looking forward to hosting this event and having your stations a part of this.

The following is what we are Hiring for:

General Laborers – $14.00 and up

Operators – $18 and up

Concrete crews – including laborers, carpenters, finishers and Rebar hands. These positions range from $16 up to $22 an hour.

All based on experience. We are looking to hire 50 plus new employees. We have Full benefits and 401k packages. Along with Paid vacation.

They will be giving away 2 coolers filled with goodies, at the event. Everyone who goes and applies will be entered in a chance to win one of the coolers.

Everyone who applies will also get a mini cooler with swag stuff as well This event will be Friday August 19th from 8:00 am – Noon Located at 14394 Fm 2868 Flint, TX 75762