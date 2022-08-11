106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo
Fritcher Construction Hiring Event

Join us at the Fritcher Construction Hiring event August 19 2022.

We are looking forward to hosting this event and having your stations a part of this.

The following is what we are Hiring for:

General Laborers – $14.00 and up

Operators – $18 and up

Concrete crews – including laborers, carpenters, finishers and Rebar hands. These positions range from $16 up to $22 an hour.

All based on experience. We are looking to hire 50 plus new employees. We have Full benefits and 401k packages. Along with Paid vacation.

They will be giving away 2 coolers filled with goodies, at the event. Everyone who goes and applies will be entered in a chance to win one of the coolers.

Everyone who applies will also get a mini cooler with swag stuff as well This event will be Friday August 19th from 8:00 am – Noon Located at 14394 Fm 2868 Flint, TX 75762

