George Michael tops Rock Hall fan ballot; inductees officially announced Wednesday

George Michael may not need “One More Try” to get into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame — he might be going in this year.

Voting for this year’s “Fan Ballot” has closed and Billboard reports that the former Wham! singer-turned-solo star came out on top by a huge margin. He got a little more than 1.04 million votes. In second place is fellow ’80s icon Cyndi Lauper, who received a little more than 928,000 votes.

This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be announced on Wednesday. The “Fan Ballot” isn’t a guarantee of induction, but as Billboard notes, all but one of the previous five fan vote winners ended up getting in: The only one who didn’t was Dave Matthews Band in 2020.

The other top vote-getters were Warren Zevon, Iron Maiden and Soundgarden. The rest of the nominees who’ll find out Wednesday if they’ve made the cut include Missy Elliott, Kate Bush, The White Stripes, The Spinners, Rage Against the Machine, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson and Joy Division/New Order.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.