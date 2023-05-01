106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

George Michael tops Rock Hall fan ballot; inductees officially announced Wednesday

Share
Courtesy Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

George Michael may not need “One More Try” to get into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame — he might be going in this year.

Voting for this year’s “Fan Ballot” has closed and Billboard reports that the former Wham! singer-turned-solo star came out on top by a huge margin. He got a little more than 1.04 million votes. In second place is fellow ’80s icon Cyndi Lauper, who received a little more than 928,000 votes.  

This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be announced on Wednesday. The “Fan Ballot” isn’t a guarantee of induction, but as Billboard notes, all but one of the previous five fan vote winners ended up getting in: The only one who didn’t was Dave Matthews Band in 2020.

The other top vote-getters were Warren ZevonIron Maiden and Soundgarden. The rest of the nominees who’ll find out Wednesday if they’ve made the cut include Missy Elliott, Kate Bush, The White Stripes, The Spinners, Rage Against the Machine, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson and Joy Division/New Order.

 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Cyndi Lauper to perform at Tribeca premiere of her documentary, ‘Let The Canary Sing’
2

David Foster sells rights to his income from writing hits for Celine, Madonna, Whitney and more
3

Roberta Flack to receive honorary degree from Berklee College of Music
4

Frankie Goes to Hollywood reuniting for Eurovision opening ceremony
5

With a week to go, George Michael & Cyndi Lauper lead Rock & Roll Hall of Fame fan vote

Recently Played

Come As You AreNirvana
4:48pm
Livin On A PrayerBon Jovi
4:44pm
TubthumpingChumbawamba
4:35pm
Comfortably NumbPink Floyd
4:29pm
Beat ItMichael Jackson
4:25pm
View Full Playlist