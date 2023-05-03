George Michael, Willie Nelson & The Spinners among this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees have been announced, with George Michael, Willie Nelson and The Spinners among this year’s class.

Other artists making it into the Hall of Fame this year in the Performers category include Kate Bush and Sheryl Crow, along with Missy Elliott and Rage Against The Machine.

Chaka Khan, Elton John’s songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, and musician/producer and founding member of Blood, Sweat & Tears, Al Kooper, are also getting inducted in the Musical Excellence Award category. Hip-hop pioneer DJ Kool Herc and the late guitarist Link Wray will receive this year’s Musical Influence Award, and the late Soul Train creator Don Cornelius will posthumously receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Michael, Nelson, Crow and Elliott are all getting in on their first nomination, while it took The Spinners three tries to make it and Rage five. Chaka, who wasn’t actually nominated this year, had previously been nominated three times as a solo artist and four times as a member of Rufus.

As for those who didn’t make the cut this year, Cyndi Lauper was passed over, as were Warren Zevon, Soundgarden, Joy Division/New Order, The White Stripes, Iron Maiden and A Tribe Called Quest.

The 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony returns to Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center this year, with the event going down November 3.

