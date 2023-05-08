106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

George Michael’s family “incredibly proud” of his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

Share
Courtesy Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

George Michael is set to be posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, and the singer’s family is honored that he’s being recognized.

“We are incredibly proud to learn that George will be officially inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this year,” read a post on the official George Michael Instagram page, adding, “he would have been honoured to be included in such esteemed company.”

The statement went on to “congratulate the other legendary inductees,” which includes The SpinnersSheryl Crow and Kate Bush.

Michael led the Hall of Fame fan vote before the official announcement, and the post went on to thank “all of the wonderful fans and those who voted every day for George, thank you for your continued and loyal support.” 

The 38th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony returns to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center this year, with the event going down November 3.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Cyndi Lauper to perform at Tribeca premiere of her documentary, ‘Let The Canary Sing’
2

Frankie Goes to Hollywood reuniting for Eurovision opening ceremony
3

Yusuf/Cat Stevens shares a message for King Charles with new song “King of a Land”
4

Engelbert Humperdink celebrates 87th birthday with new album release
5

WHAM! comes to TikTok; singles collection, Netflix doc on the way

Recently Played

Jack And DianeJohn C. Mellencamp
2:50pm
What Its LikeEverlast
2:45pm
I Hate Myself For Loving YouJoan Jett And The Blackhearts
2:41pm
Play That Funky MusicWild Cherry
2:32pm
Pretty Fly (for A White Guy)The Offspring
2:29pm
View Full Playlist