106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Glastonbury organizer wants Kate Bush to headline

Share
Dave Hogan/Getty Images

We’d venture to guess that Glastonbury organizer Emily Eavis would make a deal with God to have Kate Bush headline.

During an interview with the BBC Sounds podcast Sidetracked, Eavis names the “Running Up That Hill” artist as someone who she’d want to play the famed English festival but has never been booked.

“I’d love to have her,” Eavis says. “I hope one day.”

Bush, of course, very rarely tours — she last played live in 2014, and before that, she hadn’t taken the concert stage since 1991. But her music has seen a resurgence in recent years thanks to the placement of “Running Up That Hill” in the fourth season of Stranger Things. The fervor around the song was so massive that the normally press-shy Bush gave her first interview in years.

“You never know,” Eavis muses. “Like, Elton [John] was a pipe dream, and it happened.”

One might even say that Stranger Things have happened.

Glastonbury 2024 takes place June 26-30. Headliners include Coldplay, Dua Lipa and SZA.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

5 celebrities who you may not know are serious sports bettors
2

The best U.S. summer music festivals in 2024
3

Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” video hits 1 billion views on YouTube
4

Telluride Flyaway Vacation Contest Rules
5

Dan Fogelberg’s collection of art and sculptures going under the hammer in June

Recently Played

One Night In BangkokMurray Head
3:59am
Any Way You Want ItJourney
3:56am
It Wasn'T MeShaggy
3:52am
Semi Charmed Life [Radio Edit]Third Eye Blind
3:48am
JeremyPearl Jam
3:43am
View Full Playlist