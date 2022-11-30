106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Go back in time with The Cure with remastered version of ‘﻿Play Out’﻿ documentary

Shlomi Pinto/Getty Images

The Cure is taking you back in time with a remastered version of the band’s Play Out documentary.

Originally released in 1991 ahead of 1992’s Wish album, Play Out features a variety of backstage and live footage of Robert Smith and company on the precipice of releasing their highest-charting record.

You can watch Play Out in all of its HD glory streaming now on YouTube.

Meanwhile, The Cure just released a deluxe reissue of Wish in honor of its 30th anniversary. Along with remastered audio of the original album, which spawned the single “Friday I’m in Love,” the reissue includes the songs from the much sought-after Lost Wishes cassette tape.

