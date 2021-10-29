      Weather Alert

Goo Goo Dolls add holiday cheer to 'It's Christmas All Over' with deluxe edition

Oct 29, 2021 @ 5:01pm

Goo Goo Dolls are getting into the holiday spirit with the deluxe edition of It’s Christmas All Over

Following the release of their debut Christmas album in 2020, the legendary rock band is expanding on the effort with a deluxe edition that includes a pair of new tracks: the original “One Last Song About Christmas” and a cover of Dean Martin‘s “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm” featuring opera-turned-alt-rock singer Kudisan Kai.

“Raise a glass/ And cheers to the season/ We don’t need a reason/ To love one another again,” the group sings over a melancholy melody in “One Last Song About Christmas,” co-produced by frontman John Rzeznik.

The new tracks join holiday classics including “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Christmas Don’t Be Late.”

The It’s Christmas All Over deluxe edition will be released on November 5.

