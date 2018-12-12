Google Releases Top “What Is…?” Questions

2018 was an eventful year and Google has compiled their list of the top searches on their search engine for 2018. The list of top searches include people, places, events, topics, and more from the past year that sent users to the net to find out more information. The third most popular search was Mac Miler, Hurricane Florence came in second, and the number one most searched term for 2018 was World Cup.

You can found out more about the list and who made it by going to Google. Did you think that World Cup would be the most searched term? What did you search for the most on Google?