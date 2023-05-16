Gordon Lightfoot’s final album to be released in July

Legendary singer/songwriter Gordon Lightfoot passed away on May 1, but his music continues to live on. And now fans will be able to enjoy that music with a new live album.

Linus Entertainment is set to posthumously release Lightfoot’s final album, At Royal Albert Hall, on July 14. The double album was recorded live at the famed London venue on May 24, 2016, and features “every song performed in the order they were played, right down to the encore.”

The album includes performances of such hits as “If You Could Read My Mind” and “Sundown,” as well as tunes that have never before appeared on a live album like “Now and Then,” “All the Lovely Ladies,” “Beautiful,” “Waiting for You,” “The Watchman’s Gone” and more.

According to the press release, in his final weeks Lightfoot “insisted that this live album be released as soon as possible,” noting that he approved the cover and made it known that “no changes were to be made to the recording.”

At Royal Albert Hall is available for preorder now. Here’s the track list for the album:

Disc One

“The Watchman’s Gone”

“Sea of Tranquility”

“Now and Then”

“All the Lovely Ladies”

“Drifters”

“A Painter Passing Through”

“Christian Island”

“Rainy Day People”

“Shadows”

“Beautiful”

“Carefree Highway”

“Did She Mention My Name”

“Ribbon of Darkness”

“Sundown

Disc Two

“Sweet Guinevere”

“The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald”

“Never Too Close”

“Don Quixote”

“Minstrel of the Dawn”

“I’d Rather Press On”

“Let It Ride”

“If You Could Read My Mind”

“Restless”

“Baby Step Back”

“Early Morning Rain”

“Waiting for You”

