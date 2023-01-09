Graceland celebrates Elvis Presley’s 88th birthday

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Elvis Presley would have turned 88 on Sunday and his birthday was celebrated at his Memphis estate, Graceland, with daughter Lisa Marie Presley on hand to welcome a huge crowd of fans.

“I can speak with some authority having been here every year for a lot of years,” Elvis Presley Enterprises CEO Jack Soden told the crowd. “This is unquestionably the largest crowd we’ve ever had. You all come from all over the world … and we love you for being here.”

The celebration included several Elvis-related events, including a birthday proclamation from the city of Memphis, an Aloha from Hawaii-themed cake to mark the concert’s 50th anniversary and an appearance by actor Alton Mason, who played Little Richard in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis film.

“Thank you. It’s been a while. I missed you,” Lisa Marie told the gathered crowd. “I keep saying you’re the only people that can bring me out of my house. I’m not kidding.”

She added, “Today, (Elvis) would’ve been 88 years old, it’s hard to believe. I think that he’d be proud. This year has been an incredible year,” referring to the renewed love of Elvis thanks to the film. She added, “It’s just so moving how every year you come from all over the world. It’s moving to me and my family … so thank you.”

The celebration also marked the official opening of Graceland’s new The Making of Elvis exhibition featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the 2022 film.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.