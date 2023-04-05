Graceland reveals plans for 2023 Elvis Week

Elvis Presley’s life and legacy will once again be celebrated at Graceland this summer, with Elvis Week set to go down August 9-17 in Memphis, Tennessee.

This year marks the 46th year of Elvis’ passing. Elvis Week will once again include a candlelight vigil at Graceland’s Front Gate on August 15, which will be streamed online for fans. Elvis Week will also include an August 15 celebration of Elvis’ daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away in January.

There will be anniversary celebrations of two classic Elvis TV specials: On August 14, the 55th anniversary of the 1968 NBC comeback special will be marked with an enhanced screening, while the Aloha From Hawaii 50th Anniversary Concert will take place August 16. Both celebrations will feature a live band, special guests and more at the Graceland Soundstage.

Tickets, as well as a complete lineup of Elvis Week guests and activities, can be found at ElvisWeek.com.

