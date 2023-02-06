Grammys 2023: Bonnie Raitt wins, Christine McVie remembered & more

Photo: Francis Specker/CBS

Bonnie Raitt was a big winner at Sunday’s Grammys, taking home three wins, including Song of the Year for “Just Like That,” beating out big hits like Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” and others.

Bonnie, 73, also won Best Americana Performance for “Made Up Mind” and Best American Roots Song for “Just Like That.” The new wins bring Bonnie’s lifetime Grammy total to 13, while the two wins for “Just Like That” mark her first Grammy trophies as a songwriter.

Some of the night’s other winners included an orchestral version of Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird” for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals, Edgar Winter‘s Brother Johnny for Best Contemporary Blues Album, and The Grateful Dead’s In and Out of The Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83 for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package.

One of the more emotional moments came during the touching tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie, who passed away in November. The performance of her classic “Songbird” featured Christine’s bandmate Mick Fleetwood on drums and Sheryl Crow on piano and vocals, assisted by Raitt.

Jeff Beck, who passed away in January, was also remembered with a clip of him playing guitar, while David Crosby, who also passed away in January, was remembered with a clip of his classic Crosby, Stills & Nash tune “Guinevere.”

The segment also featured images projected on the screen of others we lost, including Olivia Newton-John, Jerry Lee Lewis and more.

The evening also included a celebration of this year’s MusiCares Persons of the Year, Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson. The performance kicked off with Stevie Wonder and Wanmore performing “The Way You Do the Things You Do,” followed by Stevie and Smokey teaming for “Tears of a Clown,” and wrapping with Stevie and Chris Stapleton performing “Higher Ground.”

