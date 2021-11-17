      Weather Alert

Green Day, Gwen Stefani among stars performing during Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Nov 17, 2021 @ 4:57pm

Green Day and Gwen Stefani are part of a star-studded lineup of performers that will participate in the 2022 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, a three-day event taking place February 10-12 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl LVI.

The “American Idiot” trio will be performing on February 12, along with pop superstar Miley Cyrus. The No Doubt singer will headline the festival’s middle date, February 11, with her husband, country star Blake Shelton, and another popular country artist, Mickey Guyton.

The festival’s first day will feature performances by rocker Machine Gun Kelly and his “Forget Me Too” collaborator, pop star Halsey.

Each of the three Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest concerts will be ticketed separately — tickets go on sale this Thursday, November 18. For more info, visit SuperBowlMusicFest.com.

Super Bowl LVI takes place February 13, 2022, at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium.

