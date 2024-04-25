Hear Barbra Streisand’s new song, “Love Will Survive,” from ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’

After announcing it last week, Barbra Streisand has now unveiled her new song, “Love Will Survive,” which she recorded for the upcoming Peacock limited series The Tattooist of Auschwitz. It’s Streisand’s first-ever song for a TV series.

As previously reported, Streisand, 82, said of the song, “Because of the rise in antisemitism around the world today, I wanted to sing ‘Love Will Survive’ in the context of this series, as a way of remembering the six million souls who were lost less than 80 years ago [in the Holocaust]. And also to say that, even in the darkest of times, the power of love can triumph and endure.”

In the emotional ballad, Barba sings, “Until we face every heartache together / I’ll keep believing, feel you breathing, hear your cries / with every season of sorrow / somehow our loves survives.”

The Tattooist of Auschwitz stars Harvey Keitel, Melanie Lynskey, Jonah Hauer-King, Anna Próchniak and Jonas Nay. It follows the love and survival story of a prisoner at a Nazi concentration camp who falls in love with a fellow prisoner he meets while tattooing her identification number on her arm. Years later, he finally tells his story to an aspiring writer.

The six-part series launches globally on May 2.

