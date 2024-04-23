Howard Jones, ABC & Haircut 100 team up for summer tour

Fans of ’80s new wave music will be able to get their dance on at a new tour designed just for them.

Variety reports that ’80s MTV staples Howard Jones, ABC and Haircut 100 are teaming up for a summer tour kicking off August 14 in Redmond, Washington, and wrapping September 6 in Huntington, New York.

“I’m very excited to be hitting the road with my friends ABC and Haircut 100,” Jones shared. “Our audiences can look forward to some seriously top tunes night after night! Bring your celebratory selves to the party.”

ABC’s Martin Fry adds, “Very excited to hit the road alongside Howard Jones and Haircut 100 for an electrifying summer tour across the USA! Let’s make memories and rock the house together!”

“Ever since our last tour in 1982 we’ve been pining to play in North America again, so this is a dream come true for us,” Haircut 100’s Nick Heyward says. “Come down early and get your dancing shoes on, because there’s a lot of catching up to do.”

Artist presales begin Wednesday, April 24, at 10 a.m. PT, with the general sale set to begin Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. PT.

A complete list of dates can be found at howardjones.com.

