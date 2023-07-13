Howard Jones on touring with Boy George & Culture Club: “It’s going to be great fun”

Howard Jones is hitting the road with Boy George & Culture Club on the Letting It Go Show, which also features Berlin. The package has a little bit of everything for the ’80s music lover, which is exciting for Jones.

“Wow. I mean, I’d love to go to that show,” he tells ABC Audio. “I mean, it’s a dream, really … it’s going to be great fun.”

Fans of ’80s music are often a very loyal bunch, coming out for shows no matter how old they are, which is why Jones suspects each night will be filled with an audience reveling in the music they grew up on.

“You know, they feel an ownership of that music, and it’s their music and it comes with all the memories that go with that time when you’re in your, you know, late teens, early 20s,” the “No One Is To Blame” singer says. “And those memories are so vivid … it brings back the emotion that you felt at that time.”

And who knows, concertgoers may even get a chance to see Jones and Culture Club onstage together during the tour.

“You know, you can’t really tell until you get to the gig, and see how everyone is and where their heads at,” he says regarding a possible collaboration between acts. “I’m always up for a bit of collab myself, but, but other people may not. And so, let’s see how it goes.”

The Boy George & Culture Club Letting It Go Show, with Howard Jones and Berlin, kicks off Thursday, July 13, in West Palm Beach, Florida. A complete list of Jones’ dates can be found at howardjones.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.