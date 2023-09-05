Howard Jones to celebrate 40th anniversary of career with new compilation

Howard Jones launched his career 40 years ago with the release of his debut single “New Song,” and now he’s celebrating the milestone with a brand new compilation.

Celebrate It Together: The Very Best Of Howard Jones 1983-2023, dropping October 6, will feature Jones’ entire catalog broken down into four categories, with each song personally selected by the singer. The categories are Popular Hits, Electro, Chill and Curiosities. It will feature tunes like “New Song,” “Things Can Only Get Better,” “No One Is To Blame” and “What Is Love,” along with remixes, live takes and more.

Celebrate It Together will be released as a four-CD, two-LP or two-CD set. The four-CD set includes 64 remastered tracks, with four previously unreleased songs. All formats are available for preorder now.

Jones recently wrapped The Letting It Go Show tour of the U.S. with Culture Club and Berlin. Next up he’ll head to Canada for a short tour, followed by dates in Japan and the U.K. A complete list of shows can be found at howardjones.com.

