106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

“I Will Survive” singer Gloria Gaynor approves of Miley Cyrus’ new female empowerment anthem

Share
“I Will Survive” singer Gloria Gaynor approves of Miley Cyrus’ new female empowerment anthem

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Music fans have been drawing a lot of comparisons between Miley Cyrus’ latest single, “Flowers,” and the ultimate female empowerment anthem “I Will Survive.” Gloria Gaynor, who made the latter track a hit, is all for it.

“I’m in Nashville working on new music and just heard, ‘Flowers,’ for the first time,@MileyCyrus… ,” Gaynor shared on Instagram. “Your new song carries the torch of empowerment and encourages everyone to find strength in themselves to persevere and thrive. Well done Miley!”

Miley’s new song has her singing about getting over a breakup and realizing she’ll be just fine, actually better, on her own. It’s already a huge hit for Miley, debuting at #3 on the Spotify charts and eventually getting to #1, her first single to lead the platform’s Daily Top Songs Global chart.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Graceland celebrates Elvis Presley’s 88th birthday
2

The Whispers pay tribute to founding member Gordy Harmon
3

Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor shares how he discovered he had prostate cancer; urges men to get tested
4

The Power of Love: Céline Dion fans protest outside ‘Rolling Stone’ offices after Greatest Singers
5

Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers set for 2023 Bottlerock Festival

Recently Played

Bad MedicineBon Jovi
2:11am
No RainBlind Melon
2:07am
Crazy TrainOzzy Osbourne
2:03am
I Drink AloneGeorge Thorogood And The Destroyer
1:58am
Run-around [single Version]Blues Traveler
1:54am
View Full Playlist