Iggy Pop is ‘Bitten By Flea’ for new documentary

ABC/Randy Holmes)

Iggy Pop is opening up about his life and career in a new documentary in which he sits down for a conversation with Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea.

Bitten By Flea, directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Thom Zimny, sees the two artists discussing a whole host of subjects and features exclusive footage of Iggy, Flea and producer Andrew Watt in the studio working on Iggy’s 19th solo album, Every Loser, which was released in January.

“This is a proper musicians get-together,” Iggy writes on Instagram. “On making of, making it, life itself.”

Up next for Iggy, he and The Losers have five U.S. dates confirmed in April, starting April 20 in Los Angeles, running through April 29 in Las Vegas. A complete list of dates can be found at iggypop.com.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

