In his memoir, Boy George remembers Janet Jackson as being “Nasty,” literally

While Culture Club frontman Boy George loves Janet Jackson‘s music, he doesn’t love Janet Jackson the person. In fact, he doesn’t even like her, as he reveals in his new autobiography, Karma.

People has shared several sections from the book, including one where George recalls meeting Janet on the TV show Solid Gold. He said he first approached her “without my face on” and noted Janet “wasn’t friendly and didn’t try to be.”

“I just walked off and got myself into my best ‘Boy George’ and was walking around backstage to make sure I was seen by everyone,” he writes. Then, one of Janet’s people came up to him with a video camera and asked him to record a message for Janet. He recalls saying in his message, “Next time you meet someone, be nice.”

That led to George being taken to Janet’s dressing room, where she explained that she didn’t recognize him when she was unfriendly to him earlier.

“’Are you saying you would have been nice to me if you knew who I was?’ We parted on awkward terms,” George writes. The next time they saw each other on a U.K. TV show, George writes, “She looked straight through me.”

Elsewhere, George discusses serving four months in prison in 2009 after being convicted of the false imprisonment and assault of a male escort. While he was in jail, he hung out with, of all people, Amy Winehouse‘s husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, who played him some of Amy’s music. He also worked in the prison kitchen, where he recalls everyone singing along when Pink‘s song “So What?” — “So what/I’m still a rock star” — came on.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.