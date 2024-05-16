106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Is Barbra Streisand working on another all-star duets album?

Barbra Streisand has just released the song “Love Will Survive” from the TV series The Tattooist of Auschwitz. But a new report suggests she may actually have a new album in the works, too.

Showbiz411 reports that Streisand was so happy with the results of the new song that she asked its producers, Peter Asher and Walter Afanasieff, to work with her on a new album of duets. Among the artists she’s supposedly lined up for the project are Paul McCartney and Sting, according to the website.

The story also claims Adele, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande are “in talks” to appear on the album, which is said to be a “superstars only” project.

In 2014 Barbra released Partners, an album featuring her singing duets with male artists, including Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, Lionel Richie, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé, John Mayer and her son, Jason Gould.

In 2016 she released Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway, featuring duets with actors who also sing, like Jamie Foxx, Chris Pine, Seth MacFarlane, Antonio Banderas, Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman.

Her most recent studio album, Walls, came out in 2018.

