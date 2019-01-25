Is This Fair? Here’s The Medical Marijuana Ad That CBS Banned From Super Bowl LIII

You know all of the beer companies will get their ads, but CBS won’t be airing any pro-marijuana commercials when the New England Patriots square off against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on February 3rd.

The commercial includes stories of several people from all walks of life. What do you think about this? Should they be able to run the commercial? Isn’t this what being an American is all about? We have the right to speak our minds about anything at any time! Isn’t that what Freedom of Speech is all about?