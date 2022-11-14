Items from Dylan, McCartney, Lennon, Elvis and more bring big bucks at auction

Courtesy Juliens Auctions

A watch Elvis Presley owned, a piano that Bob Dylan played, and the guitar Don McLean used to compose “Vincent” were among the big winners at Julien’s Auctions’ “Icons and Idols: Rock ‘N’ Roll” auction over the weekend.

The King’s gold-and-diamond watch went for $256,000, while the piano on which Bob Dylan composed songs for his 1969 album, Nashville Skyline, went for $217,600. An abstract nude that Dylan painted sold for $100,000, five times its original estimate. McLean’s 1969 Martin 00-21 acoustic guitar sold for $156,250.

A stage-played guitar from Paul McCartney went for $76,800. The guitar, painted the colors of the Ukrainian flag, was part of the Gibson Gives initiative, with all proceeds going to provide relief for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a pair of John Lennon‘s “Granny” glasses went for $162,500; Prince‘s blue 1992 Kurt Nelson Cloud electric guitar sold for $192,000; a bass The Who‘s John Entwistle played in the 1975 movie Tommy went for $81,250, and a bass that Stu Cook of Creedence Clearwater Revival used sold for $93,750.

