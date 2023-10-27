It’ll be ‘A Very Barry Christmas’: Barry Manilow to headline new NBC Christmas special

Barry Manilow is going to help folks get into the holiday spirit this year.

Variety reports the legendary singer is set to headline a new holiday special for NBC, Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas, which will air December 11 at 10 p.m. ET.

“I love doing our Christmas show!” Manilow says. “We get to sing my pop hits and my favorite Christmas songs. It’s a feel-good hour full of music.”

The special, which will also stream on Peacock starting December 12, was recorded at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, the same venue where Manilow performs his Vegas residency, Manilow: Las Vegas – The Hits Come Home!

In addition to holiday classics, the special will include performances of some of Manlow’s biggest hits, like “Copacabana,” “Mandy” and “I Write the Songs.”

