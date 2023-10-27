106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

It’ll be ‘A Very Barry Christmas’: Barry Manilow to headline new NBC Christmas special

Share
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Barry Manilow is going to help folks get into the holiday spirit this year. 

Variety reports the legendary singer is set to headline a new holiday special for NBC, Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas, which will air December 11 at 10 p.m. ET.

“I love doing our Christmas show!” Manilow says. “We get to sing my pop hits and my favorite Christmas songs. It’s a feel-good hour full of music.” 

The special, which will also stream on Peacock starting December 12, was recorded at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, the same venue where Manilow performs his Vegas residency, Manilow: Las Vegas – The Hits Come Home! 

In addition to holiday classics, the special will include performances of some of Manlow’s biggest hits, like “Copacabana,” “Mandy” and “I Write the Songs.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Join Jack and Help the Children's Miracle Network Today!
2

Dion searches for “An American Hero” on new song with Carlene Carter
3

Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor headlining charity event with special guests Robert Plant and Andrew Ridgeley
4

Madonna addresses Israel/Hamas war: “We cannot lose our humanity”
5

Barry Manilow to do five-night run at New York’s Radio City Music Hall next year

Recently Played

Somebody To LoveQueen
9:55pm
Walkin On The SunSmash Mouth
9:52pm
Welcome To The JungleGuns N Roses
9:47pm
Higher [radio Edit]Creed
9:39pm
Uptown GirlBilly Joel
9:36pm
View Full Playlist