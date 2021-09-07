      Weather Alert

Janet Jackson debuts teaser for Lifetime/A&E documentary, 'JANET': “This is the truth”

Sep 7, 2021 @ 6:00pm

Mariah Carey and Paula Abdul are among the stars featured in a teaser for the upcoming Janet Jackson documentary, simply titled JANET.

The clip debuted Monday on the “Control” singer’s Instagram and A&E’s YouTube channel. In the promo, Janet declares, “This is the truth. Take it or leave it. Love it or hate it. This is me.”

The teaser reveals never-before-seen images from her iconic, five-decade career, which began at the age of 10 on The Jacksons TV variety series in 1976. Tito Jackson also speaks in the teaser, which features a photo of Janet with her late brother Michael.

Carey says, “She’s an empowered women.”

Abdul, who choreographed Janet’s 1986 “Nasty” video, adds, “She is a force to be reckoned with.”

The two-night, four-hour documentary celebrates the 40th anniversary of Jackson’s 1982 self-titled debut album. The five-time Grammy winner served as an executive producer on the project, along with brother Randy Jackson.

JANET will premiere in January 2022 on Lifetime and A&E.

