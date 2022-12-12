Janis Ian announces retirement from performing and recording

Al Pereira / Contributor

Janis Ian is retiring from performing and recording, although she’s not calling it that. The singer has revealed her most recent album, The Light at the End of the Line, which recently earned her a 10th Grammy nomination, is her last album of new songs.

Janis calls her decision not “retiring but rewiring,” noting it’s “a bittersweet moment and a grand one.” She says a virus she caught during what was supposed to be her farewell tour caused scarring on her vocal cord that has left her unable to sing; there is no treatment or cure to fix it.

But Ian insists she isn’t going to stop being creative. She plans to continue to release music, including a duets album she recorded prior to the scarring, which will include Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson. She also plans to release live performances, unheard songs and more.

