106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Janis Ian celebrating Grammy nod with merch and memorabilia sale

Share
Janis Ian celebrating Grammy nod with merch and memorabilia sale

Hiroyuki Ito/Getty Images

Janis Ian recently earned her 10th Grammy nomination, and she’s in the mood to celebrate. The singer announced she’s holding a massive merchandise and memorabilia sale in honor of her latest album, The Light at the End of the Line, earning a nomination for Best Folk Album.

The sale runs through December 20, and one of the things fans can get their hands on is a remastered version of her 1975 Grammy-winning album, Between the Lines. There’s also a signed vinyl edition of The Light at the End of the Line.

Other items available during the sale include a variety of music in all forms as well as signed and unsigned items, including laminates, VIP passes, test pressings and promotional singles, plus clothing, books, videos/DVDs, sheet music, bumper stickers and more.

A percentage of the proceeds from the sale will go to the Janis Ian Archives Fund at Berea College, with the archives set to open in late 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

Carly Simon drops ‘We Have No Secrets’ from upcoming ‘Live At Grand Central’ album
2

ABBA residency extended through November 2023
3

Booker T & The MG’s celebrating 60th anniversary of Green Onions
4

Barry Manilow announces short 2023 arena tour
5

After 13 losses, Diane Warren is finally an Oscar winner

Recently Played

SomedaySugar Ray
4:48pm
Cum On Feel The NoizeQuiet Riot
4:43pm
EverlongFoo Fighters
4:33pm
Hungry Like The WolfDuran Duran
4:30pm
The Boys Of Summer [album Version]Ataris
4:26pm
View Full Playlist