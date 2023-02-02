106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Janis Ian receives two honors at the International Folk Music Awards

Share
Janis Ian receives two honors at the International Folk Music Awards

Hiroyuki Ito/Getty Images

Janis Ian took home two honors at the International Folk Music Awards in Kansas City, Missouri, Tuesday night. Ian was already set to receive the organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award, but as an added bonus she also earned top honors as Artist of the Year.

The Elaine Weissman Lifetime Achievement Awards are handed out each year by Folk Alliance International “to honor the cultural impact of legendary folk music figures.” For her honor, Billboard reports Ian was celebrated with a performance by musician Jake Blount, who performed the classic “At Seventeen,” and Wallis Bird, who performed “Better Times Will Come.”

And Ian’s winning ways could continue Sunday. She’s nominated for a Grammy for Best Folk Album for The Light at the End of the Line.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending

1

More artists pay tribute to the late David Crosby
2

Carly Simon drops “That’s The Way I’ve Always Heard it Should Be” from upcoming ‘Live At Grand Central’ album
3

Cher pens op-ed for ‘Newsweek’ calling for help protecting Armenians against “murderous regimes”
4

See Gloria, Cyndi, Belinda and Dolly rock football jerseys in new video for “Gonna Be You”
5

Pet Shop Boys releasing four-song EP in April

Recently Played

Brown Eyed GirlVan Morrison
11:30am
LithiumNirvana
11:26am
1999Prince
11:22am
Real WorldMatchbox Twenty
11:15am
Somebody To LoveQueen
11:10am
View Full Playlist