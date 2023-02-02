Janis Ian receives two honors at the International Folk Music Awards

Hiroyuki Ito/Getty Images

Janis Ian took home two honors at the International Folk Music Awards in Kansas City, Missouri, Tuesday night. Ian was already set to receive the organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award, but as an added bonus she also earned top honors as Artist of the Year.

The Elaine Weissman Lifetime Achievement Awards are handed out each year by Folk Alliance International “to honor the cultural impact of legendary folk music figures.” For her honor, Billboard reports Ian was celebrated with a performance by musician Jake Blount, who performed the classic “At Seventeen,” and Wallis Bird, who performed “Better Times Will Come.”

And Ian’s winning ways could continue Sunday. She’s nominated for a Grammy for Best Folk Album for The Light at the End of the Line.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.