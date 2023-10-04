Janis Ian releases previously unheard music from her archives

Janis Ian may have announced her retirement from performing last year, but she still has music to share with her fans.

The legendary singer has just released two new albums made up of music from her personal archives; they feature rare and previously unreleased recordings.

The first release is Live at Calderone, an album of performances recorded November 29, 1975, in Hempstead, New York. It has her performing such classic tunes as “At Seventeen,” “Stars,” “Between the Lines” and more.

The second is Worktapes & Demos Vol. 1, which features early versions of beloved Ian tunes as well as outtakes and unreleased songs like “One-Armed Johnny,” which was almost included on her 1974 album, Stars.

Ian announced in December that she was retiring from performing due to vocal cord scarring. She says that after losing her ability to perform, she and producer Jeff Evans decided to comb through her archives, which contain “hundreds of work tapes, live shows, demos, rough mixes and the like.”

Both new releases are available now at janisian.com.

