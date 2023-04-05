106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Jimmy Buffett is the newest member of ‘Forbes’’ World’s Billionaires List

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Jimmy Buffett is one of the newest members of the billionaires club. The “Margaritaville” singer has landed on Forbes’ annual World’s Billionaires List, one of 150 new people making the list this year. 

The mag notes that Buffett, who lands on the list at 2,540, has made his $1 billion fortune not only from his music, but from his lucrative Margaritaville brand. The brand includes 150 themed restaurants, more than 30 vacation resorts, and even casinos in Louisiana and Puerto Rico. There’s also plenty of merch, including apparel, pickleball sets, frozen drink mixes and booze, such as Margaritaville tequila and ready-to-drink cocktails.

And there could be even more on the horizon, with his new Margaritaville at Sea cruises to the Caribbean.

Breaking down Buffett’s billion, the mag notes that 56.8% is from cash, with his Margaritaville holdings making up 18% of his fortune and his music catalog another 5%. His fortune also comes from his homes, planes and yacht. 

