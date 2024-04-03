Joan Baez releasing first-ever poetry book

Joan Baez is ready to share her poetry with the public for the first time ever.

The folk singer is set to release her first book of poetry, When You See My Mother, Ask Her to Dance: Poems, on April 30.

The book is described as an “intimate, autobiographical poetry collection” containing poems for or about such artists as Bob Dylan, Judy Collins and Jimi Hendrix, as well as poems about her childhood, family, personal reflections and more.

“Speaking to the people, places, and moments that have had the greatest impact on her art, this collection is an inspiring personal diary in the form of poetry,” the description reads. “Like a late-night chat with someone you love, this collection connects fans to the real heart of who Joan Baez is as a person, as a daughter and sister, and as an artist who has inspired millions.”

The book already has at least one celebrity fan: Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Bernie Taupin, who has shared his thoughts on the release.

“Joan’s ideas and musings ricochet from the profound and humanly factual to the observant and slyly humorous,” he writes. “Her words can be both poignantly executed and captivating in a colorful closeness that pin-points the chinks in our armor that mirror all facets of the world we inhabit,” he continues, adding that she’s “a national treasure.”

The book isn’t the only way Joan has given fans some insight into her personal life. A documentary about her life, I Am a Noise, was released last year and is now streaming on Hulu.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.