      Weather Alert

Joan Jett, Gene Simmons, Alanis Morissette part of lineup for Taylor Hawkins tribute show in LA

Jun 15, 2022 @ 1:24pm

Courtesy of Nasty Little Man

After announcing the performers for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London on September 3, Foo Fighters have now revealed the initial lineup for the Los Angeles tribute show, which is scheduled for September 27.

The bill of the Foo-headlined LA event includes many artists who are also booked for the London performance, among them Queen‘s Brian May and Roger TaylorRush‘s Geddy Lee and Alex LifesonThe Police‘s Stewart Copeland, Wolfgang Van Halen, Queens of the Stone Age‘s Josh Homme, Jane’s Addiction‘s Chris Chaney, producer Mark Ronson and drummer/producer Omar Hakim.

Additionally, the lineup features a number of acts exclusive to the LA date, including Joan Jett, KISSGene Simmons, Alanis Morissette, Mötley Crüe‘s Nikki Sixx, Red Hot Chili PeppersChad Smith, Miley Cyrus, The StrutsLuke Spiller, Rage Against the Machine‘s Brad Wilk and Weezer‘s Pat Wilson.

Artists including Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde and ex-Oasis singer Liam Gallagher are exclusive to the London lineup. Comedian Dave Chappelle will also be making a “special appearance” at the London show.

The guests will be “playing the songs that Taylor loved and created, with and alongside his [Foo Fighters] brothers Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee,” a press release says.

As previously reported, the concerts will take place September 3 at Wembley Stadium and September 27 at The Kia Forum. Tickets to both shows go on sale this Friday, June 17, at 9 a.m. local time. Proceeds will benefit charities in the U.K. and U.S. chosen by the Hawkins family. For more ticket information, join the Foo Fighters’ mailing list.

Hawkins died on March 25 at age 50.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

#Trending
Kenny Loggins' new memoir, 'Still Alright,' published today
Simple Minds to release new studio album, 'Direction of the Heart,' in October; check out lead single
Members of Queen, The Police, Rush & more joining Foo Fighters at Taylor Hawkins tribute show in London
Alanis Morissette among artists playing at Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder's 2022 Ohana Encore festival
Joan Jett, Gene Simmons, Alanis Morissette part of lineup for Taylor Hawkins tribute show in LA
Connect With Us Listen To Us On