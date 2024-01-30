106.5 Jack Fm 106.5 Jack Fm Logo

Joan Jett, The Black Crowes to play inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

Courtesy of C3 Presents

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and The Black Crowes are among the acts booked for the inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club Festival, held July 19-20 at Harriet Island Regional Park in St. Paul.

The festival also features headliners Red Hot Chili PeppersGwen Stefani and Alanis Morissette, along with Soul AsylumThe OffspringThe Head and the HeartGary Clark Jr. and more. 

If you’re wondering where the “Yacht Club” part comes in, attendees over 21 can sign up for the Riverboat VIP experience, which includes a 60-minute cruise on the Mississippi River. 

Tickets will go on presale beginning Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m. CT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit MinnesotaYachtClubFestival.com.

