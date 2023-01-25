Joan Jett to appear in Workday Super Bowl ad

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Joan Jett is set to star in a new Super Bowl commercial for the company Workday, which provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources.

Jett is one of three rockers, along with Ozzy Osbourne and Gary Clark Jr., announced for the company’s first Super Bowl ad. According to a press release, it will also include “a few more well-known rockers.” Preview clips featuring Osbourne and Clark reveal that the theme of the ads revolve around the perceptions of the term “rock star.”

“Workday knows that it takes a ‘rock star’ to drive transformation, keep employees engaged, and run businesses efficiently,” says Pete Schlampp, Workday’s chief marketing and strategy officer. “If you high-five your co-workers as a rock star after seeing our ad in the Big Game, that’s a win in our book.”

Super Bowl LVII takes place February 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

