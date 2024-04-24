John Oates covers John Prine’s “Long Monday” for new album ‘Reunion’

John Oates is giving fans another preview of his upcoming solo album, Reunion, which drops May 17. The singer has released his cover of the John Prine track “Long Monday,” featuring Sierra Hull on mandolin.

“I chose to record ‘Long Monday’ due to the evocative nature and down-to-earth beauty of the song’s story,” Oates shares. “I think it’s important to respect a songwriter’s work. Because of that I wanted to remain faithful to the lyrics and melody while, at the same time, making it my own as far as the arrangement.”

You can listen to “Long Monday” now via digital outlets.

Oates previously performed “Long Monday” at an October concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville celebrating what would have been Prine’s 77th birthday. Oates tells ABC Audio the performance inspired him to record the tune.

“I’ve just been a huge fan of his forever because he’s one of America’s greatest songwriters,” John says of Prine. “I chose ‘Long Monday’ cause I think it’s a beautiful song. I rearranged it in my own style and, and it just seemed to work. And I thought, well, I just need to record this.”

John Oates’ Reunion is available for preorder now.

