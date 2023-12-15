John Oates drops new single, says he’s “moved on” from Hall & Oates

John Oates is out with a new single that is benefiting a good cause.

The Hall & Oates star, who was just unmasked as The Anteater on The Masked Singer, has dropped the new tune “Get Your Smile On,” with proceeds benefiting Teenage Cancer America, the cancer charity co-founded by The Who’s Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend.

Earlier this year, Oates was named celebrity ambassador to Teenage Cancer America; the song’s video features “fighters and survivors” of cancer, who are part of the Teenage Cancer America program.

You can listen to “Get Your Smile On” now via digital outlets and watch the video on YouTube.

The new song arrives as Oates is in the midst of a legal battle with his performing partner Daryl Hall. Regardless of their feud, Oates tells Entertainment Tonight he’s still thankful for the time they’ve had together.

“I have an amazing, amazing amount of respect, and I’m really, really thankful for the success that Daryl and I have had,” he says. “We’ve done something over a 50-year period of time that not many people ever can say they’ve done in their lives or careers.”

He adds that he’s “really proud” of their work together, noting, “I know that those songs are going to live forever.”

But while the songs may live on, it doesn’t sound like their pairing will. Oates says he’s “not a very nostalgic person,” adding, “I’ve moved on. I moved on in a big way. I’ve got other things I’m doing.”

